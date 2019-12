Another breezy and chilly Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! BEHIND A STRONG STORM, AS IT CONTINUES TO SLOWLY MOVE TOWARD THE CANADIAN MARITIMES OVERNIGHT, WE SAW A DRY BUT WINDY DAY PREVAIL ACROSS OUR AREA. THIS EVENING THE GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL DIMINISH AND TEMPERATURES WILL DROP THROUGH THE 40S AND INTO THE 30S. WEDNESDAY, A QUICK MOVING DISTURBANCE COULD BRING SOME SNOW SHOWERS TO THE MOUNTAINS DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS, BUT WITH LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION. ELSEWHERE, IT WILL BE BREEZY AT TIMES, BUT DRY AND VARIABLE CLOUDY. TEMPERATURES LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-40S TO LOWER 50S, WITH LOWS WEDNESDAY NIGHT DROPPING DOWN TO THE FREEZING MARK. AS THE DISTURBANCE EXITS THE MID-ATLANTIC REGION ON THURSDAY, THE WINDS WILL ONCE AGAIN PICK UP, MAKING FOR A BREEZY DAY, BUT SKIES WILL BE MOSTLY CLEAR. TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN VERY SIMILAR TO WEDNESDAY’S.

AT THE END OF THE WEEK, A COLD FRONT LOOKS TO MOVE ACROSS THE AREA FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THE FRONT APPEARS TO COME THROUGH DRY, BUT SOME UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE ONCE AGAIN. BEHIND THE FRONT, COOLER AIR WILL MOVE IN FOR FRIDAY EVENING AND SATURDAY. SATURDAY WITH THE COOL AIR OVERHEAD, HIGHS WILL STRUGGLE TO GET TO THE MIDDLE 40S! AS THE HIGH-PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES AWAY, SUNDAY AND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK, ANOTHER FRONTAL SYSTEM WILL BRING SHOWERS TO THE AREA. THIS TIME THOUGH, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO MODERATE AND BE WARM ENOUGH SO THAT RAIN SHOWERS, INSTEAD OF SNOW SHOWERS, WILL FALL ACROSS THE AREA.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. LOWS: 27-34. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STILL BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF FLURRIES. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS INCREASING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS. MILDER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

TUESDAY: EARLY RAIN SHOWERS THEN TURNING COLDER. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!