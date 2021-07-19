Another 24 hours of dry weather, before scattered showers and storms, come back to the region

Good Monday! Dry conditions were seen today and will continue tonight. In some areas overnight, patchy fog could be possible and temperatures will be pleasantly mild in the 60s and a few mountain 50s. The forecast is for another relatively quiet 24 hours of weather, as tomorrow will be a very quiet and comfortable day with high temperatures around 90 degrees. Wednesday will be one of those days where a backdoor front pushes through, bringing back spotty showers and storms. Most of the day will end up dry though, with a mostly sunny Thursday soon to follow. Heading into the end of the week and the start of the weekend, it looks like a weak system will bring a warm front our way, giving us slightly muggier conditions from Friday onward. Isolated showers and storms will be back in the forecast as well, with soggier conditions more likely toward the second half of the weekend.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows range from 64-76 degrees.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Pleasant. Highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Spot t-showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spot t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Weekend: Variably cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Variably cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs around 90 degrees

Have a great rest of the day!