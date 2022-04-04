Good Monday! Tonight, cloud cover will continue to build across the region, becoming overcast along with the development of a few showers by sunrise. Temperatures will stay milder, compared to previous nights, with the cloud cover and light southerly wind in place. Lows will be in the 40s everywhere. Tuesday, scattered showers will slowly lift northward through the area during the daylight hours, and then we wait for some heavy rain to arrive during the late afternoon hours and evening. A steady, soaking rainfall is expected areawide, with most locations receiving between a half an inch to one and a half inches. This may end up being a mostly beneficial rain, given the abnormally dry ground, but some localized flooding issues can`t be ruled out in more of the urban areas. Rain will move out Wednesday morning, but low clouds may hang on through much of the day, as the thermometer warms out of the 50s and into the 60s by midweek. Thursday, a surface cold front is expected to pass through the forecast area, and after a brief dry period, late Wednesday, additional chances for rain make a return. Once again, moderate to heavy showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with Thursday’s front and with pockets of rainfall being locally heavy, some places may see some flooding by nightfall. Friday more scattered to isolated showers are possible as a closed-off storm follows in behind Thursday’s front, so prolonged rain chances are a good bet as of now. Stay tuned to WDVM Weather Team for further updates/changes to this week’s forecast.

If you have a flight out of any one of the major airports Tuesday, expect it to be a wet day with on and off showers. Have the umbrella handy. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers early, heavy rain by nightfall. Highs around 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Early rain then mostly cloudy. Highs around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and possible storms. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Highs around 60 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Stay a great night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner