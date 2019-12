An increase in clouds overnight, but it still stays chilly

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– GOOD FRIDAY! AFTER ANOTHER COLD DAY WILL START TO SEE A BIT OF A REBOUND FOR TEMPS AS WE HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND. TONIGHT WE SHOULD SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS GOING INTO SATURDAY DUE TO TWO SEPARATE SYSTEMS STAYING NORTH AND SOUTH OF THE AREA, BUT NO PRECIPITATION IS IN THE FORECAST. EVEN THOUGH CLOUDS ARE ON THE INCREASE, THEY WILL MAINLY BE HIGH CLOUDS , SO TEMPERATURES ARE STILL EXPECTED TO PLUNGE BACK INTO THE TEENS AND LOWER 20S IN SEVERAL AREAS.

SATURDAY WILL START OFF WITH VARIABLE CLOUDY SKIES, BUT HEADING INTO THE EVENING, THE SKIES WILL BECOME CLEAR AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY. MOST OF CHRISTMAS WEEK WILL REMAIN DRY, AS AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WELL TO OUR SOUTH WILL REMAIN SUPPRESSED THANKS TO OUR AFOREMENTIONED HIGH-PRESSURE ACROSS THE MID-ATLANTIC. THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE DREAMING OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS WILL NEED TO KEEP DREAMING, AS WE HAVE NONE OF THE NEEDED INGREDIENTS FOR SOMETHING LIKE THAT. IF ANYTHING, TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOVE NORMAL (HOLDING IN THE 40S), UNDER MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES. OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR ANY PRECIPITATION DOESN’T ARRIVE UNTIL LATE IN THE WEEK, WITH THOSE CHANCES ISOLATED AND SCATTERED AT BEST.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR AND COLD. LOWS: 15-22. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 50S.

CHRISTMAS DAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!