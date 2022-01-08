AM freezing rain for the start of our Sunday

Western MD and the WV Panhandle will be the best locations to see the wintry precipitation. But we cannot rule out a glaze of freezing rain in southern MD. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Maryland; it will go into effect Sunday, January 9, 2021, at three in the morning, until lunchtime Sunday. Warmer air will begin to work its way into our area Sunday afternoon, allowing us to see rain showers across the entire area. A low off of the Hudson Bay will be moving through Sunday night, dragging a cold front behind it. This will end the rain in most of our area. But gusty northwesterly winds and temperatures dropping will be expected behind this cold front. A brief period of upslope snow showers is possible Monday on the western slops of the Allegheny front. Strong winds from the northwest will bring cooler air into the area Monday into Wednesday morning. Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the year so far. This could be the coolest day for many of the areas since February 2019. Strong northwesterly winds will be cooler air to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills in the negatives across the higher terrain. Dry conditions are expected from Wednesday into Thursday. High pressure moves in Wednesday into Thursday bringing drier conditions. There is a potential for a 36 hour period of below-freezing temperatures across the area, ice may start to…. develop on rivers and lakes. Larger bodies of water should remain ice-free through the middle of next week. The best chance for us to see more precipitation would be late next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: AM rain/sleet showers later turning into rain, possible MTN. snow showers, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs mid to upper 30’s and lows in the teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20’s and lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30’s and lows in the mid 20’s to lower 30’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

SATURDAY: Chance for rain with mostly cloudy skies. Highs are expected to be in the upper 20’s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward