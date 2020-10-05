After overnight rainfall, we’re in for a sun-filled day

Monday: Mostly cloudy AM with gradual clearing, turning mostly sunny by the PM. Winds: NW 8-12 mph, High: 67 (63-70)

Monday night: Mostly clear skies, some brief areas of fog possible. Winds: Light WSW, Low: 44 (39-48)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SW 5-10 mph, High: 74 (70-78), Low: 51 (45-53)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

It’s been tough to come by some true fall-like weather in recent years, but this time around Mother Nature is treating us well. Over the weekend we enjoyed cooler temperatures and sunshine for the second time in three weekends. Clouds returned overnight though, and a weak cold front did bring us some light rainfall early this morning. All of the showers will be gone by sunrise, with clouds gradually clearing out through the day as high pressure settles in overhead. Temperatures will yet again be slightly below average, but still very comfortable. Under mostly clear skies tonight we’ll cool all the way down into the lower to middle 40’s.

High pressure keeps us fairly sunny and quiet both Tuesday and Wednesday. The main change will be that this high will be south and east of the area, so temperatures are expected to jump back up into the 70’s, with a few locations even getting close to 80 degrees Wednesday. The only minor disturbance expected all week will be another cold front that arrives late Wednesday. This front will hardly have any moisture to work with once it arrives here, so while there could be a few showers Wednesday night, that doesn’t look likely. We’re more likely to just have a slight increase in clouds, but it will be short-lived.

If you haven’t caught onto the general theme yet, overall this entire week is going to be very quiet, especially as a Canadian high takes over for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be pushed back into the 60’s during the day, with 40’s and even some 30’s (with potential frost) at night. Heading into the weekend, we’re keeping a close eye on what’s likely to become Hurricane Delta. This storm is expected to hit the Gulf Coast late this week, with its remnants pushing north as a trough swings through. If this system’s remnants can make it far enough north, we could have a decent bit of tropical rainfall for late Saturday and Sunday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty though, especially since this storm isn’t even fully formed. So, I included an increase in cloud cover through the weekend, but no rainfall just yet until more details are sorted out.

Have a great Monday and start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson