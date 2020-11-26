After a morning shower, clouds gradually clear

After a few light showers this morning, clouds will gradually clear out of the region. Winds may gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon but will settle out this evening. Today’s highs will be in the 60s. Partly cloudy with a good bit of sunshine on Black Friday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler but still above average for this time of year. Cooler air is coming, though, as we head into the weekend and next week.

The weekend looks nice and sunny. Highs will only be into the 50’s. Clouds will build late on Sunday with a chance of rain to come Monday. Hopefully, this next system will have a bit more rainfall with it as many locations across the region overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning only saw a few one-hundredths of an inch of rain. Very few saw a tenth of an inch or greater.

Any leftover moisture from Monday may precipitate flurries early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: