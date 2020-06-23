After a foggy start, storms return again this afternoon

Tuesday: Fog early giving way to broken clouds through the morning. A few isolated showers to start the afternoon, then scattered storms develop in the mid-afternoon. A few storms could be strong enough to produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Winds: S 10-15 mph, High: 90 (85-94)

Tuesday night: Storms ending before midnight, with clearing skies as the night goes on. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph, Low: 68 (62-71)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy at times, and feeling much more comfortable. Winds: W 10-15 mph, High: 85 (81-89), Low: 62 (56-64)

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a stray storm possible, otherwise lots of dry time. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

What an active afternoon it was yesterday, as storms really got going with the weak disturbance passing through and plenty of heat and humidity. Plenty of gusty winds and heavy rain led to some damage scattered across the 4 State Region, and we’ll have to watch for stronger storms once again today. Starting out, we’re going to be dealing with dense fog in spots, and an advisory is in place across north-central Virginia and West Virginia for that until 9 AM. We’ll then get some sunshine into the afternoon, before storms return from the west in the mid-afternoon. Once again, gusty winds will be possible, and we’ll be watching for localized flood issues with any heavy rain, especially in the mountains where lots of rain has fallen the last few days.

Tonight the storms will again end before midnight, and we’ll see a cold front swing through into Wednesday morning. This sets us up with a nice day tomorrow, as humidity will be lower and there will be lots of sunshine. This gets us into a more comfortable pattern through the end of the week with high pressure close by. The only kink in that chain would be a stray storm popping up on Thursday because of a weak piece of energy dropping down from the Great Lakes. Otherwise, lots of sunshine and beautiful weather.

Entering into the weekend, the flow turns back around, pushing in warmth and humidity from the south. A low pressure center will be developing over the Great Lakes, pushing a warm front our direction late Saturday. Most of the first day of the weekend will be dry, but spotty showers and storms start to return. By Sunday, we’ll be firmly situated to have scattered showers and storms with the storm system nearby and lots of moisture to work with. Isolated rain chances, along with continued warm and humid conditions, linger into next Monday.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson