After a day of record temps, we turn down the heat heading into the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! WE HAD SOME RECORD WARMTH TODAY, BUT AS USUAL, ALL GOOD THINGS MUST COME TO AN END, AND THAT BEGINS WITH A WEAKENING COLD FRONT MOVING THROUGH THE REGION OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY. THE FRONT DOES NOT HAVE A LOT OF MOISTURE WITH IT, SO ANY RAIN SHOWERS WILL BE VERY MEAGER, AND SOME MAY NOT SEE ANY RAIN AT ALL BEFORE SHOWERS END FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THE BIG CHANGE WILL BE THE TEMPERATURE DROP BEHIND THE FRONT, AS WE FALL BACK INTO THE 30’S SATURDAY MORNING. NORTHWEST WINDS WILL THEN KEEP US SEASONABLY COOLER OVER THE WEEKEND, WITH HIGHS IN THE 50’S SATURDAY AND SUNDAY UNDER HIGH PRESSURE AND PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES. OVERALL, THE WEEKEND IS LOOKING DRY AS HIGH PRESSURE DROPS DOWN FROM CANADA AS A NEW STORM SYSTEM BEGINS TO BUILD ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE COUNTRY. THIS SYSTEM WILL START TO SHOW ITSELF ON MONDAY, WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS AND CLOUDS RETURNING TO THE PICTURE WHILE WE STAY SEASONALLY COOL. AS IT STANDS RIGHT NOW, IT LOOKS LIKE THE AREA WILL INITIALLY SEE SOME MORE LIGHT SNOW, AS THE MOISTURE ARRIVES DURING THE LATE DAY AND EVENING HOURS. WHATEVER DOES FALL LOOKS TO BE LIGHT AND NOT LAST TOO LONG. BY TUESDAY, THE PRECIPITATION IS FORECAST TO MOVE EAST AND VARIABLY CLOUDY SKIES ARE FORECAST.

Here is a look at some temperatures that were record highs this afternoon! We won’t be seeing these types of temps over the next week, as Mother Nature brings us down a few notches. – Scott Sumner

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLOUDY WITH LIGHT SHOWERS/DRIZZLE. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 49-59 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH EARLY DAYLIGHT AND SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH CLOUDS AND OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY WITH LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES..

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF THE DAY!