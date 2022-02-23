A Winter Storm Watch is in effect on Thursday into Friday morning for the following Garrett and Allegany counties in Maryland along with Mineral county in West Virginia. This is more for icy roads as opposed to snow accumulation. Stay safe everyone! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Wednesday! Tonight, temperatures take a turn and will fall throughout the night as clouds gradually increase. Forecast lows are looking to range between 27 and 37 degrees. Thursday temperatures look to stay chilly (in the 30s) as moisture from the south and west begins to overspread the region. Currently, precipitation will start out as a cold rain but change over to a freezing rain just north of the Beltway after sunset. As a result, with many hours of freezing rain in Western Maryland and in West Virginia, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, mainly for ice accumulation. Overall ice accumulations look to be most significant across eastern Garrett, western Allegany, and western Mineral counties where a quarter of an inch to three-tenths of an inch are possible for those areas, while elsewhere, accumulations of less than a quarter of an inch are expected north and west of DC. After midnight Thursday, a warm front will look to pass north of the region, warming up enough to change the freezing rain back to plain rain. Friday’s rain will come to an end by midday and gradual clearing will take shape. Over the weekend, it is looking dry, mostly sunny, and seasonally chilly in the 40s.

Here are your hour-by-hour temperatures …colder air is coming back with a vengeance, along with clouds and eventually some winter weather. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Much colder. Lows range between 27-37 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with pm mix precipitation. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Early precipitation, turning cold and windy. Highs in the 50s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

