After a calm, crisp morning, plenty of sunshine

Clouds will build, and the humidity will rise as we head into the week.

Another beautiful day is on tap with another one like it on Monday. Labor Day weekend is continuing nice, calm, and crisp this morning. Lows Sunday morning are in the 50’s and 60’s. While we may see morning fog in parts of the mountains west, sunny skies will be in for the day. Highs will reach up into the low to mid 80’s.

More southerly flow comes in over the next few days, causing a return to humid conditions as we head into the week. Monday and Tuesday still should be lovely, but you will slowly begin to tell that the humidity is back. The added moisture will bring rain for us Wednesday with showers and storms Thursday and Friday. A front will try to push through over next weekend, but showers may linger as the system stalls a bit.

As we carry into mid to late September, shots off fall air will begin to sink into the region. These fall shots may come with a few strong thunderstorms, like the ones coming mid to late week, but hopefully, it will bring in more seasonable temperatures to the region.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Plan on mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Expect partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Breezy at times with a few clouds entering the region with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: More clouds roll in, giving us a partly sunny sky. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Wednesday: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a possible shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies with showers continuing. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Have a wonderful week!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen