Above normal temperatures are what to expect heading into the workweek

Good Sunday! We are just a few days away from the Winter Solstice and Christmas, but temperatures will continue to be above average. It will be another chilly night with lows in the mid 20’s. Mostly clear skies are expected, and winds will begin to die down after midnight. High pressure returns tonight through at least Tuesday. We will see a cold start for our Monday with lots of sunshine and lighter winds but will begin to warm up until the 40’s. Clouds will start to increase as we head into our Tuesday as two storm systems will pass through our area. Models show that we could see light showers around the D.C. Metro area, where the rest of us looks to stay dry. Wednesday looks dry, but we are tracking two low-pressure systems. The first will be off the Great Lakes, which will remain towards the north and will most likely not affect our area. The second is off of the North Carolina coast. Models show the system will continue moving south which could bring showers to the D.C. Metro. High pressure will begin to work its way into the area Thursday, bringing cooler conditions. The following system will approach Friday night into Saturday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with north winds dying down after midnight, lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies, light winds from the south, highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

TUESDAY (FIRST DAY OF WINTER): Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers with highs in the upper 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the lower to upper 20’s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 40’s and lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance with PM showers with highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s and lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

SATURDAY(CHRISTMAS): AM spotty showers with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 50’s and lows in the mid 30’s to lower 40’s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid 50’s.

Have a great start to the work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward