A wintry mix arrives to start the weekend

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — SATURDAY, A STORM WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA IN THE MORNING AND WITH COLD, DRY AIR AHEAD OF THE STORM, THAT WILL HELP SET THE STAGE FOR SNOW OVER TO A WINTRY MIX BY THE AFTERNOON. A QUICK BURST OF SNOW COULD BE LIKELY AROUND OR SLIGHTLY AFTER SUNRISE (7:30 A.M.), WITH RELATIVELY LIGHT TOTAL ACCUMULATIONS, BOTH ON THE GRASS AND ON ALL UNTREATED ROAD SURFACES GIVEN THE COLD AIR LEADING UP TO THE EVENT. AS THE DAY UNFOLDS WARM AIR ALOFT MOVES OVER STUBBORN COOL, DRY AIR AT GROUND LEVEL, TRANSITIONING THE SNOW OVER TO SLEET THEN FREEZING RAIN AND EVENTUALLY TO JUST A CHILLY RAIN. NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA, EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, AND NORTHERN MARYLAND LIKELY HANG ON TO COLD AIR LONGEST, RESULTING IN THE HIGHEST SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OVER THESE AREAS, WITH LESS AMOUNTS AROUND THE I-95/US-29 CORRIDOR. ALL OF THE PRECIPITATION ENDS SATURDAY EVENING, WITH SOME RESIDUAL UPSLOPE SNOW SHOWERS LINGERING INTO SUNDAY IN THE BLUE RIDGE AND SHENANDOAH REGIONS. OTHERWISE, IT WILL BE COLD AND DRY TO END THE WEEKEND.

MLK DAY STARTS OUR WEEK OFF ON A VERY COLD AND QUIET NOTE, AS HIGH PRESSURE FROM

CANADA BUILDS INTO OUR REGION FROM THE WEST. BY MID-WEEK, A STORM MOVING UP FROM THE SOUTHEASTERN STATES, SHOULD BE WELL OFFSHORE AND NOT BRING ANY WEATHER TO THE AREA. INSTEAD, TEMPERATURES WILL BE THE MAIN STORY, STAYING BELOW NORMAL, WITH WIND CHILLS GENERALLY IN THE TEENS/20S. LATE IN THE WEEK, THERE WILL BE A SLIGHT MODERATING TREND IN TEMPERATURES AS WE CONTINUE TO STAY DRY.

TONIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH SNOW SHOWERS DEVELOPING EARLY MORNING. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN THE MID-20S AND THE LOWER 30S. WINDS NW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: MORNING WINTRY MIX CHANGING TO RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS FROM THE UPPER 20S TO UPPER 30S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

MLK DAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND STAYING COLD. HIGHS NEAR 30 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-30S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 40S.

Good Friday! Some winter weather will make an arrival overnight and into Saturday. Snow, freezing rain and a chilly rain will cover the area before moving out of the area Saturday night. Sunday and beyond looks cold!

Here is a look at potential snowfall. Most of the snow accumulation is forecast for Pennsylvania and points north and west of there. Our area will see a little snow, with the highest accumulations in the mountains.