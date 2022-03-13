Good Sunday! Clouds will begin to taper off tonight and we will see southerly light winds move into our area. Clear skies will be expected into the evening and overnight hours. Lows will fall back into the mid to upper 20s across the area. As a result, any snowmelt or untreated roads from yesterday’s snow will begin to refreeze and produce some icy conditions for Monday morning. High pressure will remain off to the southeast for the first half of this week which will give us some quiet conditions. Temperatures will be moderate throughout the workweek and we will see a southerly breeze. Highs are expected to be in the 50’s to 60s across the area on Monday and extending into Tuesday. Overnight lows for both days will dip down into the 30’s and 40’s. Shortwave ridging will begin to take place over our area Wednesday which could promote showers across the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening. This system will begin to weaken as it moves to the northeast. Another system will develop on Friday which will bring some rain to the area. This system has the potential of growing stronger could produce some thunderstorms on Saturday.

Here is a look at the 7-day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20’s to 30’s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming up. Highs in the mid to upper 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s to low 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of PM showers. Highs in the lower to upper 60’s and lows in the lower 50’s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of PM rain. Highs in the lower 70’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of AM rain. Highs in the lower 60’s and lows in the upper 40’s.

Have a great start to your work week!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward