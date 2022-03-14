Good Monday! This week is looking to be very quiet compared to this past weekend. Tonight, under clear to mostly clear skies, temperatures will be seasonably chilly and in the 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking to be about 5 degrees warmer, under southwest wind and dry conditions, the thermometer is expected to be in the mid to upper 60s. A storm system in and along the deep south will help to bring back clouds and some rain showers to the region Wednesday night and into St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. Forecast models show rain totals ranging between a tenth of an inch to a half-inch. Thursday night, the storm will be out of the area, as high pressure will briefly build in behind the coastal low on Friday before, yet another storm system approaches the region. Saturday a front will bring back rain chances, and as it stands now, all severe weather will be south and out of the area.

If you have a flight planning on Tuesday, it is looking just perfect weather-wise! High pressure will bring tons of sun and great viewing weather for your take-off at all the local airports. – ssumner@localdvm.com



TONIGHT: Starry skies. Lows range from 34-45 degrees.



TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.



WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, mild. Highs in the upper 60s.



THURSDAY: Early rain showers before gradual clearing. Highs around 60 degrees.



FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the 70s.



SATURDAY: Partly sunny with rain showers. Highs in the 60s.



SUNDAY: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.



MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.



Have a great and safe night!

Meteorologist Scott Sumner













