A warm and dry end to the workweek

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD THURSDAY! HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE OHIO VALLEY WILL BUILD EASTWARD THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT, BRINGING US MOSTLY SUNNY/CLEAR SKIES TO THE AREA. IT LOOKS TO BE A BEAUTIFUL SUNSET AND WE’LL HAVE A GOOD SETUP FOR RADIATIONAL COOLING. RADIATIONAL COOLING IS THE COOLING OF THE EARTH’S SURFACE AT NIGHT WHEN THE EARTH LOSES HEAT UNDER A CLEAR SKY. FORECASTED LOWS THIS EVENING, UNDER MOSTLY CLEAR TO CLEAR SKIES, LOOK TO RANGE BETWEEN 52-60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY, A WEAK COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH OUR AREA, BUT MOISTURE IS LACKING SO THE FRONT WILL COME THROUGH DRY. THE ONE PLACE THAT MAY SEE A FEW SHOWERS WOULD BE IN THE MOUNTAINS ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON. HIGHS FRIDAY SHOULD BE ABLE TO REACH MID- UPPER 80S, AHEAD OF THE FRONTAL PASSAGE, WITH LOWER-MID 80S FOR SATURDAY. LOWS BOTH NIGHTS WILL BE IN THE LOWER-MID 60S. ON SUNDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE CENTERED NEAR MAINE, PROMOTING AN EAST WIND BRINGING TO THE AREA A CHANCE FOR MORE CLOUDS AND SOME SHOWERS. ADDITIONALLY, THE CLOUD COVER COMPARED TO SATURDAY, SHOULD RESULT IN TEMPERATURES BEING A BIT COOLER AS WELL. THE DEEPEST MOISTURE IS FORECAST TO STAY TO OUR NORTH, THEREFORE I AM NOT EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL RAINFALL, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO MENTION THAT THERE IS A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS INTO LABOR DAY. BY TUESDAY, THERE ARE SEVERAL DIVERGENCES IN THE LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS, BUT THE GENERAL IDEA IS THAT WE FAVOR A DRIER FORECAST AND WARMER TEMPERATURES BACK TO THE AREA ANOTHER COLD FRONT LOOKS TO DROP TOWARD THE AREA WEDNESDAY, BUT IT WILL LACK MOISTURE TOO, SO I’M NOT EXPECTING MUCH RAIN TO THE REGION.

IN THE TROPICS, HURRICANE DORIAN STRENGTHENS AND COULD BECOME A MAJOR HURRICANE BEFORE LANDFALL THIS LABOR DAY WEEKEND ALONG FLORIDA’S EAST COAST. THOSE WITH INTERESTS IN THOSE REGIONS SHOULD KEEP AN EYE ON FUTURE UPDATES.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COOL. LOWS: 55-65. LIGHT NORTHWEST WIND.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND WARMER. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 80.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO NEAR 80.

LABOR DAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE FOR A SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS AND STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S AND LOW 80S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!