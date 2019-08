A very warm weekend ahead

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! A WEAK BOUNDARY WILL REMAIN NEARLY STATIONARY NEAR THE AREA TODAY. THIS BOUNDARY IS MOST LIKELY TO SET UP NEAR THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS BRINGING MORE WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS TO THE AREA, ALONG WITH SOME INSTABILITY. THE INSTABILITY, ALONG WITH THE TOPOGRAPHY OF THE LAND, SHOULD BE ENOUGH FOR SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO DEVELOP. COMPARED TO YESTERDAY, THE STORMS DO NOT LOOK TO BE AS POTENT; THEREFORE, THE SEVERE THREAT SHOULD NOT BE AS HIGH. ANY STORM THAT DEVELOPS WILL BE SLOW TO MOVE, SO THERE IS AN ISOLATED THREAT FOR FLOODING. AFTERNOON STORMS SHOULD WANE OVERNIGHT DUE TO THE LOSS OF DAYTIME HEATING AND THEN PATCHY DENSE FOG IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT INTO TOMORROW MORNING.

OVERALL I WOULD NOT CLASSIFY THE WEEKEND AS A WASHOUT, BUT MORE OF THE GARDEN VARIETY SHOWERS AND STORMS THAT WE SEE DURING THE SUMMER MONTHS, AS HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE ATLANTIC CONTROLS OUR WEATHER PATTERN. A SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WIND DIRECTION WILL BRING TEMPERATURES INTO THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 90S, CAUSING HEAT INDICES TO TOP OFF AROUND 100 DEGREES, ESPECIALLY EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. AS OF NOW, THE MOST LIKELY SCENARIO IS FOR HEAT INDICES TO BE JUST BELOW ADVISORY CRITERIA (105 DEGREES) BUT IT WILL BE CLOSE. A SHOWER OR THUNDERSTORM CANNOT BE COMPLETELY RULED OUT DURING THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING HOURS, BUT MOST AREAS WILL BE DRY. HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST IN THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK, BUT BY MID-WEEK, WE’LL BEGIN TO SEE HIGHER CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY. LONG-RANGE MODEL GUIDANCE IS IN FAIRLY GOOD AGREEMENT WITH THIS FRONT MOVING THROUGH THE AREA THURSDAY. BEHIND THE FRONT, A LARGE CANADIAN HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDS WILL BUILD OVER THE NORTHEAST DELIVERING DRIER WEATHER, NEAR-NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND LOWER HUMIDITY TO END THE WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: FEW EARLY SHOWERS, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY OVERNIGHT WITH SOME POSSIBLE FOG. LOWS: 67-77. SOUTH 5 MPH

WEEKEND: MANY DRY HOURS WITH POCKETS OF ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS. VERY WARM AND HUMID HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-90S. HEAT INDEX COULD APPROACH 100 DEGREES.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND CONTINUED WARM. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED AFTERNOON/EVENING STORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND SCATTERED STORMS. SOME STORMS COULD BE STRONG OR SEVERE. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH GRADUAL CLEARING FROM NORTH TO SOUTH. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, LESS HUMID. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND