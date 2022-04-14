Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast. Even with a cold front passing east of the region, temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s and 50s before midnight. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Good Thursday! Early evening some showers and thunderstorms will be around as a cold front passes through the region. Some of the storms could be severe with gusty winds and small hail. A couple of showers or a rumble of thunder could linger as late as mid-evening before pushing out to sea. Temperatures will be much colder than past nights, ranging from the mid-30s to upper40s closer to the metro areas and along the waters. Friday will be sunny as high pressure builds into the region, briefly, and even though will start out chilly, the thermometer will rebound quickly peaking in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Starting off the weekend, another cold front is expected to drop in from the north, bringing limited showers and variably cloudy skies. On Easter, Sunday will revert back to seeing plenty of sunshine, but the thermometer will drop into the mid-50s with 40s across the higher elevations. Monday, another storm system will move in from the west, bringing showers back to the area. Mid-week drier weather returns along with mostly sunny skies.

Over the next few days our weather will fluctuate between clouds and showers and sunshine. Temperatures look to fall each passing day through the weekend. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Gradual clearing. Lows range between 37-and 47 degrees.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday:” Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the 60s.

Scott Sumner