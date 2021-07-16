A very hot start to the weekend, but a front will help to cool you down Sunday

Good Thursday! As a front approaches the area, we continue to be very mild and humid. There may be a passing overnight shower and thunderstorm in western Maryland, but the percentages are very low. Once again expect overnight lows to be mild and in the 70s. The weekend starts off very hot, as parts of the area (Western Shore of Maryland mainly) are under a Heat Advisory (Noon to 8 pm), as a front continues to move toward the region. Ahead of the frontal boundary, a southerly flow will lead to lead to a very warm and moist air mass, which in turn will aid in the development of showers and strong to severe thunderstorms. Along with the gusty winds from any severe storm, parts of the region could experience a quick 1 to 2 inches per hour, creating flash flooding. Afternoon temps will peak in the low to mid-90s on Saturday and with the high humidity, the “feels-like” temps will be above 100 degrees! In general, the threat for flooding within any strong to severe thunderstorm will likely linger into the first half of the night, before tapering off after 2 a.m. Sunday. As the front continues to slowly move south Sunday, there is general agreement that 1) it will be much drier Sunday afternoon, with the best chance for any storms staying in Virginia, and 2) cooler temps will build into the region behind the frontal passage, as afternoon temps hold in the 80s.

A very hot start to the weekend, will a bit of a cooldown is expected Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. – ssumner@localdvm.com

As we start next week, there is still a slight chance for an isolated t-storm Monday, due to the slow-moving front, but high pressure will continue to build into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic area, bringing about a better Tuesday. A warming trend begins on Tuesday and by Wednesday, a disturbance could provide for another round of showers and thunderstorms. High pressure then returns Thursday and we see partly cloudy skies

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. Lows range from 66-75.

Saturday: Partly sunny with strong to severe thundershowers. Highs in the 90s. Feels-like temps above 100 degrees.

Sunday-Monday: Mainly dry with a few isolated t-storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy and warmer. Highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Scattered thundershowers. Highs around 90 degrees.

Thursday-Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great rest of the day and weekend!