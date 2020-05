A touch of fall in the air tonight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! TONIGHT, LIKE LAST NIGHT, WE’LL SEE A DRY AND MOSTLY CLEAR, ALBEIT SOMEWHAT COOL TEMPERATURES AS HIGH-PRESSURE TO THE NORTH GIVES US SEASONABLY CHILLY CONDITIONS. OVERNIGHT LOWS BY SUNRISE ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 40S FOR MUCH OF THE AREA, WITH LOWER 50S IN AND AROUND THE BELTWAY, AND UPPER 30S IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS OF THE ALLEGHENY MOUNTAINS. HEADING INTO AND MONDAY, OUR AREA WILL BE THE BENEFACTORS OF SOME DELIGHTFUL WEATHER. WITH HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING ON TOP OF THE AREA WILL GIVE US PLENTY OF SUNSHINE, LIGHT WINDS AND TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID-70S. OVERNIGHT TEMPS ON MONDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE SLIGHT MILDER, BUT STILL COMFORTABLE AND IN THE 50S MOST AREAS, EXCEPT FOR SOME OF THE HIGHER MOUNTAIN RIDGES, WHERE MIDDLE AND UPPER 40S ARE POSSIBLE.

TUESDAY, THE SURFACE HIGH PRESSURE WILL ALSO BE SLIDING OFFSHORE, LEADING TO INCREASING WARMTH AND MORE IN THE WAY OF CLOUD COVERAGE. A WARM FRONT WILL BE APPROACHING OUR AREA AND WITH THAT FRONT THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR THE CHANCE OF AN AFTERNOON SHOWER OR STORM, MAINLY ALONG AND NORTH OF THE POTOMAC RIVER. BY MID-WEEK THE CHANCES FOR RAIN INCREASES AND WE COULD EVEN SEE A FEW THUNDERSTORMS BACK INTO THE AREA BY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AS TEMPERATURES CLIMB INTO THE UPPER 80S AND A FEW 90S. FORECAST MODELS SHOW THE POTENTIAL FOR A FEW STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS, BUT THE CONFIDENCE IN THAT CURRENTLY IS LOW. A COLD FRONT WILL BE SLOW TO CLEAR THE AREA THURSDAY BEFORE IT WASHES OUT FRIDAY, SO THE RISK OF SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK, ESPECIALLY OVER PARTS OF VIRGINIA. ANOTHER COLD FRONT IS FORECAST TO CROSS THE AREA SATURDAY, BRINGING IMPROVING WEATHER CONDITIONS TOWARD THE END OF THIS WEEK OR THE BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COOL. LOWS 38-55.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

TUESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH ISOLATED SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 90 DEGREES.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, WARM AND HUMID. SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: EARLY DAY THUNDERSHOWERS, THEN LATE AFTERNOON CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE 80S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, BREEZY, COOLER AND LESS HUMID. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

HAVE A GREAT WEEK!