A taste of summer during Memorial Day week

Clouds will continue to build as we head into Sunday. While most of us stay dry, a thundershower may pop-up to our south and west tomorrow. We may see a sprinkle in the early morning hours, but generally, we will continue the dry weather until later this week.

Monday looks to be sunnier with warmer conditions after a mix of clouds Sunday. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70’s with one or two spots seeing 80 degrees to begin a new week. While it will feel more like summer, temperatures Monday will be nearly 5 degrees above the average for this time of year. As we complete the final full week of May, temperatures will continue up the mercury up to 15 degrees above average! We are talking temperatures into the low to mid 80’s. An area or two south of I-66 may hit 90!

All of this heat will eventually spark up a thundershower on Thursday, and we may see a little thunderstorm by Friday associated with a front that may send lows back into the lower 60’s before we depart for June. While it will be slightly less humidity next Saturday morning, we will still see the heat 5 degrees above the average as we head into Saturday afternoon.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Increasing clouds with lows in the 60’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10.

Sunday: A mix of clouds with a thundershower to our southwest. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10.

Memorial Day: Plan on at least a cloud or two with sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Tuesday: Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with a possible thundershower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: Mix of clouds with a possible thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Saturday: Clearing slightly with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a good Memorial Day!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen