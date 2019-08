A super weekend comes to an end

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD SUNDAY! IT IS GOING TO BE A CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR EVENING AHEAD WITH OVERNIGHT LOW TEMPERATURES IN THE MIDDLE AND UPPER 60S. THERE MAY BE SOME PATCHY VALLEY FOG, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE; OTHERWISE, ANOTHER DRY NIGHT WILL BE SEEN ACROSS THE ENTIRE AREA. WE BEGIN TO GET WARMER AND MORE HUMID MONDAY AS WINDS TURN LIGHT SOUTHERLY. UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, THE FORECAST IS FOR MAXIMUM TEMPERATURES TO RANGE FROM THE LOWER 80S IN THE MOUNTAINS, TO THE UPPER 80S ACROSS THE EASTERN PANHANDLE, SHENANDOAH VALLEY, AND BLUE RIDGE TO THE MIDDLE 90S ACROSS THE BELTWAY. WHILE IT WILL BE MORE HUMID

TOMORROW, WE REALLY START TO FEEL THE HIGHER HUMIDITY LEVELS TUESDAY AND BEYOND. IN ADDITION, THE WARMING TREND WILL HELP TO ENHANCE SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS SHOWERS AND T-STORMS, AS A FRONT STARTS TO MOVE IN OUR DIRECTION. CURRENTLY, THE SEVERE STORMS PREDICTION CENTER (SSPC) HAS THE ENTIRE VIEWING AREA UNDER A” SLIGHT RISK” OF SEEING SEVERE STORMS TUESDAY AFTERNOON. AS THE FRONT MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION WEDNESDAY AND STALLS OVER THE SOUTHERN PARTS OF OUR AREA THROUGH FRIDAY, THIS BOUNDARY WILL BE A FOCUS FOR

THE FORMATION OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. WEDNESDAY LOOKS TO BE THE MOST ACTIVE DAY OVER THE LONG TERM PERIOD WITH MODELS SUGGESTING ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WILL TREND DOWNWARD SLIGHTLY, WITH ALL THE CLOUDS AND STORMS AROUND, WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 80S. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL HOVER IN THE 70S THROUGH FRIDAY.

BY NEXT WEEKEND, LONG RANGE FORECAST MODELS, DIVERGE GREATLY. A FEW MODELS HAVE HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING INTO OUR REGION, PUSHING THE STALLED FRONT FURTHER SOUTH

AND LEADING TO DRYING CONDITIONS INTO THE WEEKEND. OTHER MODELS HAVE THE FRONT STAYING CLOSE ENOUGH TO THE AREA, ALLOWING FOR A CONTINUATION OF SHOWERS AND STORMS INTO THE WEEKEND. STAY WITH WDVM FOR FURTHER UPDATES TO THE LONG RANGE FORECAST. REGARDLESS OF THE WEATHER, DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 80S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE 70S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO MOSTLY CLEAR SKIES. LOWS: 58-66. BECOMING LIGHT.

MONDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS RANGING FROM THE LOW 80S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE MID-90S NEAR THE BELTWAY.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. SOME STORMS COULD BE SEVERE. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S TO LOWER 90S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY DRY WITH ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS CLOSER TO I-95. HIGHS IN THE MIDDLE 80S.

SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

SUNDAY: MAINLY SUNNY WITH A 20% CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

HAVE A SUPER WEEK!