A sunny Sunday with slightly warmer temperatures

Temperatures will rise into the 40's and 50's compared to Saturday's 30's.

Another sunny day on Sunday, but with warmer conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. A shower and a possible storm may come through the region as we head into Tuesday or Wednesday. Highs these days will rise to near 60 degrees.

Rainfall over the next three days will add up to about a quarter to a half-inch of rain. A few locations within heavy downpour showers and storms may see up to three-quarters of an inch before it is all said and done. This cold front does not look as intense as previously, so temperatures will only fall into around the average for this time of year.

We will have to look and see where temperatures go from there. Winds will be breezy on Thursday, making it feel a little bit cooler, but we do not see that deep arctic air filling in behind the cold front.

The Climate Prediction Center suggests that we will see warmer than average conditions to come with a bit more rain than on average. We will have to wait and see, but hopefully, this means this mass swing of temperatures we have seen over the past few weeks from spring to winter will lesson as we go into mid to late March.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with clouds coming in late. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers becoming likely during the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Anticipate overcast skies with rain likely. We may see a few gusts of wind with a few showers sparking up as storms as the system comes through.

Thursday: Clearing out with windy conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Friday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Have a sunny Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen