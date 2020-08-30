A sunny start to the week

A beautiful Sunday is on tap! Highs will be in the 80’s today with a bit less humidity in the air. Be sure you get out and enjoy the nice weather today.

Monday starts the week on the grey side with rain showers likely on and off through the day. Be sure to have the rain gear with you as you head out and about. You will probably need it. Highs will be in the 70’s.

The chance of rain begins to decrease as we head throughout the day on Tuesday, but continue to see those grey skies. It looks as if we will need our rain gear on both Monday and Tuesday.

You may want to keep an umbrella in the back seat on Wednesday, while the chance of rain will be lesser, a few locations may come across an afternoon thundershower. This hit or miss chance of rain looks to continue into Thursday as temperatures continue to rise into the upper 80’s. Very warm and muggy as we head midweek onward.

Friday ends the week with a mix of sun and clouds along with a possible shower as a cold front moves through the region. This passage will set up for a pretty nice weekend with sunnier skies on Saturday, with temperatures feeling a bit more like fall. Highs next weekend look to be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds with lows falling into the low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 3-5 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain likely. There will be a chance for storms during the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Tuesday: Overcast skies with rain during the morning hours with a possible thundershower. Showers may continue on and off throughout the day as the chance begins to decrease. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Wednesday: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a possible shower or storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Watch for partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a pop-up shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s.

Saturday: Fairing with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

Have a wonderful Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen