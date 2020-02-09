A sunny start to Sunday, but clouds to build late

Sunday looks sunny with a mix of clouds. More cloud cover will come overnight as our next round of systems come our way. Rainfall will arrive as early as the evening, but most of the shower activity will occur after midnight. We may be dealing with a bit of rain as we head back to work on Monday.

Showers will continue onward into Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50’s. We will begin to see a break in the action on Wednesday, but showers are likely to come late into Thursday, where we could see a good inch of rainfall.

As temperatures drop Thursday into Friday, we will have to watch the thermometer as they near freezing, but for the most part, we are looking okay on Friday. We will have more information on the possibilities of a little bit of mixed precipitation as we head into the workweek.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Sunshine to start, but clouds will increase as we go into the evening. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Sunday night: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Monday: Prepare for cloudy skies with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s.

Wednesday: Looking cloudy with a possible shower late. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Thursday: Overcast skies with a few heavy showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Watch for a chance of mixed precipitation in the morning with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Saturday: Broken clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a good Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen