A summer-like day before a return to fall

Mostly dry, but a few of us could see sprinkles.

Warm and breezy today as a cold front passes. Cooler temperatures will come tomorrow with highs only into the mid to upper 60’s! Winds on Monday though may gust up to 35 mph! Wind gusts calm Thursday up to 20 mph. Lesser winds with sunny skies come Friday. Temperatures will briefly return to normal.

Excess moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic on Saturday will make clouds build. Tropical rains from Delta will arrive in our backyards Sunday with continued showers through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts across the region will range from 1-3 inches. Showers may be on and off throughout each day but will be a good soaking of rain. Hopefully, it will help abnormally dry areas.

After a warm Wednesday, temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be noticeably cooler. Some will reach 80 Wednesday, but temperatures Thursday will only be into the mid to upper 60’s with a possible lower 70. Gusty winds Thursday may add to a chill in the air.

It will be a bit warmer and a bit more humid as we head into the weekend as high pressure pumps in moist air from the Atlantic. This will add to the moisture from Delta.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Winds will turn from the southwest this morning to the northwest later today. Wind speeds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35.

Wednesday night: Lesser winds. Partly cloudy skies become clear. Lows will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures noticeably cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 60’s. Winds will gust up to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Saturday: Clouds build, but sunny enough for temperatures to rise. Highs will be in the low to mid 70’s.

Sunday: Tropical moisture from Delta arrives in our region. Expect showers. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Monday: Tropical rains continue. Stormfall totals will range from 1-3 inches Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers exiting. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen