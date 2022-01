A clipper system will move just north of the area overnight, bringing snows to the mountains, but dry elsewhere. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Garrett County, Maryland, and interior Grant County, West Virginia until 7 am Tuesday. A couple of inches of snow may accumulate in those counties. Check out my latest WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally