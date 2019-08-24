A slight chill in the air for the weekend

Temperatures will rebound as we head into the next week.

Skies look beautiful and sunny on this Saturday after the fog slash haze starts to lift. There will be plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures over the weekend. A slight taste of fall is upon us, but don’t bring out the pumpkin spice just yet!

Temperatures will warm back up into the 80’s as we go into Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold front to potentially give us a few showers or maybe a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will only fall slightly to remind us we aren’t into fall just yet.

Though we seem to be slightly below average, for the time being, climate models suggest that we will continue to be somewhat warmer than average overall for the next coming weeks into the next month.

We will need to watch for rain as some locations along the Rappahannock River Valley along with areas in the Tidal Potomac River Basin see a slightly abnormal dry spell, which if not in check, could lead to moderate drought.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s and low 80’s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Mainly clear with crisp temperatures. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s with a few remaining into the low 60’s. Winds will be out of the northeast 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s with a few going into the low 80’s.

Monday: Mainly clear with a few extra clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70’s with only a few folks going into the low 80’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Wednesday: Clouds will remain overcast while there will be a chance for showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few in the upper 80’s.

Thursday: Breaking clouds with highs in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Anticipate partly sunny skies for the week’s end. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen