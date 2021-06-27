A sizzling hot start to the week

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, becoming mostly clear by morning. Lows will be in the low 70’s. Light South winds 3-5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Slight chance of an afternoon stray shower. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very hot. Heat index values approach 100 degrees. Slight chance of a thundershower. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny early, with a chance of afternoon showers or storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Friday: Showers likely, chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of lingering showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.
Independence Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro