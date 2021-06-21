A shift in our weather pattern Tuesday

Earlier showers have moved out, and we’re left with a mix of clouds overnight. Some areas will be fairly clear early but we’ll see more clouds by morning closer to the DC Metro area. Becoming mostly sunny Monday with temperatures getting into the 90’s, with a heat index close to 100 degrees. Clouds build during the afternoon setting the stage for late day storms and then showers overnight. A cold front passes through Tuesday morning bringing some much needed rain during the morning hours as temperatures drop during the day. A high pressure moves in to give us a few days of cooler weather and sunny skies. Our high temperatures Wednesday will only be in the mid 70’s.