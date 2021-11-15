A rollercoaster ride of temps, but mainly dry this week

Good Monday! Tonight, the wind will rapidly diminish and under variably cloudy skies will see temperatures drop between 30-43 degrees. Tuesday, we should see clouds for the first part of the day, then clear in the afternoon. It will also be a little warmer with much less wind. Heading into the middle of the week, we will continue to see the thermometer climb, both on Wednesday and into Thursday, which is looking to be the warmest day this week. While Wednesday is dry, Thursday will feature afternoon and evening showers arriving from the west as a cold front moves in from that part of the country. Winds look to also increase briefly with the passage of the front, but most importantly, temperatures will drop drastically as we head into Friday and the beginning of the weekend. High pressure will build in behind the front Friday and prevail into

Sunday. Another storm system may impact the region late Sunday into Monday,

And we’ll watch that closely in the WDVM weather center.

Variably cloudy skies are in the forecast for tonight and in the central Shenandoah Valley, some showers are possible, but it is looking to stay dry locally. -ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Lows to range from 30-43 degrees.

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs low to mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with rain showers. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, clear, and cold. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some PM showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Monday: Dry and sunny start with mixed precipitation developing. Highs around 50 degrees.

Have a great rest of your day!