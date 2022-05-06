Happy Friday! Tonight multiple flood alerts have been issued, from Flood Watches to Flood Warnings, as rain will increase and intensify at times, due to two weather systems impacting the region. As it stands now, the forecast for tonight across the region is HEAVY RAIN! Some of it may create flooding conditions near small streams, creeks, and rivers, along with the potential of seeing scattered thunderstorms, mainly in Northern Virginia, as the temperatures stay steady and cool, ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Heading into Saturday, the overall threat for heavy precipitation and flooding remains a bit more uncertain for Saturday, but the current thinking is that areal flooding will be more of an issue, compared to flash flooding. Light to moderate rain will continue through Saturday evening as the second of two systems impacts the Mid-Atlantic states as it drifts slowly off-shore. As the storm pulls away Saturday afternoon, winds will increase Saturday afternoon into the evening. By Sunday, both storm systems will be off our coast; however, a Northeast to easterly wind direction could continue to produce some light showers, mist, and drizzle into Mother’s Day afternoon. The thermometer will not rise much over the next three days, mainly holding in the 50s, keeping the area some 15-20 degrees cooler than normal for early May! Next week we start off with a few dry days and sunshine, and cool temps, but a warming trend looks to build by mid-week. By Thursday and Friday of next week an offshore storm will eventually bring back clouds and showers primarily south and east of I-95.

Tonight: Heavy rain, possible storms, and flooding. Lows range between 45-57 degrees.

Saturday: Rainy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: A few early showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 50s.

Monday-Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

Have a great night and wonderful Mother’s Day weekend!

Scott Sumner