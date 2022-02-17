A powerful front helps to drop some rain overnight and temperatures Friday

Good Thursday! Tonight, a powerful cold front will progress through the area with gusty winds accompanying it. Overnight lows will remain mild, in the 50s and 60s, until the front passes the coast. Besides the colder, but seasonal temperatures that will flow back to the area, the bigger weather story will be the winds. Sustained winds are forecast to range between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph! To a lesser extent, another element to this powerful cold front might be a few thunderstorms. While not non-zero, there could be a few rumbles of thunder in the wee hours of the morning, but widespread severe weather is not expected with this system due to the timing of the front. Friday, as the front crosses the coast, showers will come to an end, and heading into the afternoon, some sunshine is forecast to make a return along with colder but seasonal temperatures. Another cold front will drop in from Canada on Saturday, but it looks to come through our area dry, yet breezy. Sunday will start chilly but will be followed by abundant sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures. On President’s Day, clouds will slowly increase through our skies, while the thermometer returns to the 50s. Any precipitation should hold off until after midnight and overspread the region heading into Tuesday.

Temperatures in your hour-by-hour forecast will hold steady, up until the passage of the cold front which will be well after midnight and closer to sunrise Friday. – ssumner@localdvm.com

TONIGHT: Rainy, windy, and turning cooler. Lows drop through the 60s and into the 40s.

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing and windy. Highs around 40 degrees.

WEEKEND: Mostly Sunny and breezy at times. Highs in the 40s.

PRESIDENT’S DAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light showers. Highs in the 40s.

Meteorologist Scott Sumner