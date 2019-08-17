A possible thundershower this afternoon, but most of the region will remain dry

There will be a better chance of thunderstorms as we head into the workweek.

We have several events around the area this weekend. Most will stay dry, but don’t be surprised to see a pop-up thundershower Saturday and Sunday. If you are going to be outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and beat the heat! Highs will be in the 90’s this weekend into early next week.

A cold front from the west will approach our region as we head back to work on Monday. Skies will become cloudier with the chance of precipitation on the rise as we head into the middle portion of the workweek. A chance of showers and storms are possible.

Showers and storms during the middle part of the week will signal temperatures to cool off the 90’s back down to average for this time of year, which is in the 80’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of an isolated pop-up shower, but most of us will remain dry. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s. Highs will be out of the south at five mph.

Saturday night: Partly clear with lows in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be light out of the south and east.

Sunday: Partly sunny with an off chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Monday: Anticipate hot and humid with building clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with places seeing upper 90’s!

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Plan for partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 80’s.

Friday: Wait on partly sunny skies with things clearing out and cooling off. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen