A nice warm-up before changes occur this upcoming weekend

Good Monday! Beautiful clear skies will be seen tonight as the high moves overhead and while low temperatures will be cool, they won’t be as chilly as last week. Tuesday, as high-pressure shifts offshore, will once again bring the area plenty of sunshine and even milder temperatures for November. The coolest areas will be in the mid-60s, while most of us will be in the 70s, to perhaps upper, 70s especially over central Virginia. Wednesday, a weak cold front will slide across the region early in the day, bringing a few sunrise showers, but in general, I’m not expecting much in terms of precipitation with this front other than a slight decrease in temperatures. Our prolonged stretch of quiet weather will come to an end late in the week as a more powerful cold front approaches the region. Dry weather is expected during the day Thursday, but clouds and rain will be on the increase overnight into Friday. Saturday is looking dry and partly cloudy, while on Sunday another disturbance looks to bring another chance for showers. As a matter of fact, there could be enough cold air associated with the system, that some snow may be possible in the mountains Sunday night into Monday morning.

Here’s a look at your hour-by-hour forecast for this evening into your Tuesday. – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Clear and dry. Lows to range between 38-52 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny and very mild. Highs around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with late day/overnight rain showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with lingering coastal morning showers. Highs in the low to mid- 60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and colder. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

Have a great rest of your day!