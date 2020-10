A nice, quiet night, but heavy rain is coming to the area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! A WEAK COLD FRONT HAS STALLED SOUTH OF THE AREA, WHILE OUR AREA WAITS FOR THE REMNANTS OF ZETA TO ARRIVE. ONCE AGAIN, ZETA WILL MAKE A DIRECT IMPACT ALONG THE GULF COAST! PLENTY OF RAIN FROM THE GULF OF MEXICO WILL BEGIN MOVE IN OUR DIRECTION AND RIDE UP THE STALLED FRONT INCREASING OUR RAIN CHANCES WEDNESDAY NIGHT HEADING INTO THURSDAY. ALL DAY THURSDAY INTO THE FIRST HALF OF FRIDAY IS FORECAST TO BE A WASHOUT, AS ZETA’S WIDESPREAD RAIN MOVES UP THE SOUTHERN APPALACHIAN MOUNTAINS AND BRINGS A CHANCE FOR FLOODING TO THE AREA. IN ADDITION TO ZETA, A STORM SYSTEM IN THE CENTRAL U.S. WILL ALSO TRACK INTO OUR BACKYARD. AS A RESULT, WE’LL NEED TO WATCH OUR SMALL RIVERS, CREEKS AND STREAMS TO SEE IF THEY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS. THE CURRENT THINKING IS THAT ANY FLOODING WILL BE IN AREAS ALONG THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS AND URBAN AREAS, WHERE SOME RAINFALL AMOUNTS APPEAR TO BE AROUND 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. FRIDAY MORNING, FORECAST MODELS STILL HAVE MODERATE TO HEAVY POCKETS OF RAIN LINGERING ACROSS THE AREA, WITH GRADUAL CLEARING TAKING SHAPE THROUGHOUT THE DAY AND NIGHT. ANY SORT OF SEVERE WEATHER THREAT THAT IS USUALLY ASSOCIATED WITH LAND FALLING TROPICAL CYCLONES, IS FORECAST TO STAY WELL SOUTH OF THE AREA AND IN THE CAROLINA’S.

ON HALLOWEEN, DRIER AND MUCH COOLER WEATHER WILL BE OVER THE AREA, BEFORE A WEAK FRONT MIGRATES THROUGH OUR BACKYARDS BRINGING A BRIEF CHANCE FOR A FEW MORE SHOWERS OVERNIGHT SUNDAY INTO EARLY MONDAY. FINALLY, ON MONDAY AFTERNOON WE BEGIN TO COMPLETELY DRY OUT FROM ALL OF THE RAIN. AS FAR AS TEMPERATURES ARE CONCERNED, DAYTIME HIGHS FRIDAY ARE FORECAST TO RANGE FROM THE UPPER 40S TO LOW 50S BEFORE GETTING NEAR NORMAL THIS WEEKEND. LOWS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT WILL BE BELOW FREEZING FOR SOME AND THIS COULD ALLOW FOR SOME POTENTIAL FOR FROZEN PRECIPITATION IF ANY RAIN LINGERS. LOWS FOR THE WEEKEND INTO MONDAY WILL BE IN THE 30S AND 40S WITH SOME FREEZE POTENTIAL IN THE MOUNTAINS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

THURSDAY: HEAVY RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: MORNING RAIN THEN GRADUAL CLEARING AND TURNING CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE WITH PM SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!