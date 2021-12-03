A nice first weekend of December

Good Friday! Tonight, clouds will likely persist for much of the night keeping temperatures from dropping too low across parts of the region. Saturday, a cold front will move in during the afternoon, but it will be moisture-starved, so the only thing this front will bring is a brief shot of cooler air heading into Saturday night. Sunday will be dry and pleasant, but by Sunday night, clouds will be on the increase across the entire area as a front approaches. This front will bring some light rain showers to the Appalachians at first and then toward the coast, heading into Monday. Monday night, colder air behind the front may help to increase the chance for wintry weather along and west of the Allegheny Front. Tuesday, high pressure and sunshine will briefly pay our area a visit, as the next weather maker starts to head in this direction. Wednesday morning, forecast models are currently suggesting the potential for some early snow, before changing over to rain showers as slightly warmer air moves back into the region. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Monday, drop sharply to the 30s to mid-40s on Tuesday, before rebounding a little on Wednesday and peaking around 50 degrees.

If you plan to take a flight out of one of the local airports on Saturday, here is your weather forecast. The good news…it will certainly be less windy! Have a safe flight! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows to range between 33-48 degrees.

Weekend: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Early rain showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mixed rain and snow showers. Highs around 50 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and dry. Highs in the 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered rain showers. Highs in the 50s.

Have a great rest of your day and weekend!