A nice fall weekend for many, although a few clouds/showers may arrive Sunday for coastal southern Maryland

Happy Friday! High-pressure will continue to stay near the area tonight into tomorrow as a storm intensifies off the Carolinas. Under a clear sky, this evening’s temperatures look to range from the upper 20s to the upper 40s. Temperatures over the weekend and beyond will slowly climb to above normal levels as a rotation of high-pressure systems pass close to the area. The only “fly in the ointment” is that the aforementioned storm system off the Carolinas may get close enough to produce a few showers as far north as coastal southern Maryland. Monday, that storm pushes further east as we get back to seeing sunny skies as highs range from the mid-50s to mid-60s across the region. A continued warm-up stays with throughout next week as the thermometer gets into the mid-60s to near 70 degrees by mid-week! Late next week a strong cold front is forecast to pay us a visit bringing our first chance of widespread rain to the region in some time.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. Still cold. Lows to range between 29-49 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday-Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Have a great rest of your day!