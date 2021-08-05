A nice, dry ahead

Good Thursday! After a few showers cropped up during the afternoon, all showers will dwindle quickly and temperatures will be slightly milder. In addition, expect some patchy fog, especially in places where it rained. As we end the week, hot and dry weather makes a return, with the thermometer likely breaking 90 degrees for many areas. The humidity; however; should not rise too high, so the “feels-like temps” won`t be much different than the actual temperature reading. Saturday our rain chances increase throughout the day, but the core of precipitation should pass by to our south. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but the threat of severe weather appears low. All precipitation comes to an end Saturday night and skies will gradually clear out. After high temperatures are mainly in the 80s, overnight lows will drop down into the mid-60s. Sunday is looking to be hotter and more humid, in addition to being drier, with any chance of showers staying west of the Blue Ridge. By next week, the thermometer will continue to climb and it could lead to the National Weather Service putting out Heat Advisories across portions of the area. Summer has not gone away just yet.

The homestand with the Phillies ends tonight, and the weather is still looking to be terrific, although just a tad milder. Enjoy! – ssumner@localdvm.com

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog is possible. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with coastal showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Sunday: Mainly dry with a few mountain showers. Highs in the 90s.

Monday-Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s.

Have a safe rest of the day!