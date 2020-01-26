A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday

There will be a mix of clouds to begin our new week here in the four-state. Sunday and Monday will see lesser clouds from what we had on Saturday. Temperatures will continue, however, to be in the mid to upper 40’s. A few areas will go up into the 50’s Sunday.

There will be a bit of a wind gust on Sunday, with them reaching up to 25 mph. Monday, we will still see a few gusts of wind, but only at 20 mph. Temperatures will begin to fall down the mercury as we head into the middle part of the workweek.

A dry cold front will pass to hopefully clear us out a bit more, but more importantly, drop temperatures closer to the average for this time of year. Lows during the mornings will fall into the 20’s.

Clouds will be on the increase as we head into Friday and next Saturday. Our next system looks to bring clouds with some precipitation. Right now, it seems to go from a slight mix early on then straight to rain, but some weather modeling suggests nothing at all. Stay tuned for the latest.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Broken clouds with a few wind gusts. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday night: Partly clear with lesser winds. Lows will be in the 30’s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few wind gusts. Highs will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Clouds increase with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with possible precipitation. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a relaxing Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen