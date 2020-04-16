A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with a bit of a breeze

A few clouds will mix with the sunshine today, but clouds will increase overnight. A frontal system will begin to move into the region with an associated low-pressure system. The approaching warm front will give us a chance of rain Friday morning, while the cold front gives us rain Friday night into Saturday morning.

A Freeze Watch is in effect today for some in the area. Temperatures once again will approach the freezing point overnight. Still, I am keeping my fingers crossed that clouds will come and prevent this from happening. Still, there is also another issue with the lack of wind, which may help the atmosphere to release heat more efficiently and potentially cause a slight frost in a few locations. It should not be too hard of one, though. Keep your plants in for another night or keep them covered. Hopefully, this will be one of the final nights for this kind of temperature, at least for the next 7-days.

While the first half of the weekend looks cloudy and cold, the second half on Sunday will be sunny and warm. High pressure will try its best to push through quickly and return us to semi-southernly flow for the first part of the week to give us a chance to at least make temperatures return to the average for this time of year.

Next week a ridge of high pressure will develop and help warm us up, but it may also help keep us dry for the first half of the week. We are watching for our next system to arrive sometime late next week into the following weekend. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Prepare for partly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday night: A few clouds will increase. Lows will be in the 30’s with calm winds.

Friday: A mix of clouds with a chance of a shower. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will gust up to 25 mph.

Saturday: Expect mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Parting with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with a slight chance of a light shower. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Tuesday: Fairing with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Planing to see partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen