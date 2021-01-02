A mix of sun and clouds after morning fog

Temperatures will warm up for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds will return overnight, keeping many of us at or above freezing. Light mixing of icy precipitation is possible early Sunday before turning into mostly rain Sunday afternoon. Clouds will linger into the day on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunnier skies will likely come during the middle part of our workweek. Temperatures will attempt to rise into the mid to upper 40s, but some may luck out into the 50s. Temperatures will trend above the average, and we will see dry conditions after Sunday.

Sunday’s rainmaker may come with freezing rain and sleet. However, ice amounts look less than what we did see a day or so ago. Some of it will turn to light snowfall along the Mason Dixion Line later in the day. Little to no major impacts are expected at this time. Be sure to watch us tonight at 6 for the latest weather updates.

Keep in touch with the weather in your backyard with the WDVM Wx app. Set up notifications for your zip code and receive alerts as they come in. Be one of the first to know about major changes in your weather with the WDVM Wx app.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain come Sunday morning. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10.

Sunday: Overcast skies with rain likely. Some rain may mix with freezing rain and sleet. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Friday: A mix of clouds with temperatures in the 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen