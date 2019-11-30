A mix of rain and freezing rain overnight into Sunday

A mix of rain and freezing rain is possible overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Areas that hover at or go below freezing may see slick spots late Saturday night and Sunday. The most significant impacts that will affect travel and power will be in Somerset, Bedford, and Garrett Counties, where a quarter to a half-inch of freezing rain is possible.

Lesser impacts will be felt here in the valley, but we may run into some slick spots, especially in higher elevations and areas that near and below freezing. Keep a close eye on air and road temperatures, and take great precautions if you have to travel Saturday night and Sunday.

While most hazards across the region as a whole should diminish by mid-morning, other locations in higher elevations will have to wait until the afternoon for temperatures to rise above freezing and melt any ice that may have accumulated.

A secondary system will come on Sunday night into Monday as well, giving a more of a mix of rain and snow. Hopefully, we will see less freezing rain as we head back to work Monday, but stay tuned to WDVM for the latest weather conditions.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies with a mix of rain and freezing rain. Lows will be in the low to mid 30’s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A mix of rain and freezing rain will turn to all rain. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Monday: A mix of rain, sleet, snow, and freezing rain possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Wednesday: Watch for mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Thursday: Looking for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday: Returning to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 40’s.

Stay safe tonight and Sunday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen