A mix of clouds with a few showers

Temperatures will be five to ten degrees below average.

A few clouds will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers may develop overnight into the early morning hours Wednesday. While some areas in the higher elevations may see light snow, most here in the valley will be a few flurries. In the District and around the metro will mainly see light rain.

A bit of sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Highs will attempt to rise in the middle 50’s, but that falls to the wayside as we head into Friday with a few extra clouds. Warm air begins to kick up late overnight Friday and give us a few showers Saturday.

Temperatures now through Saturday will be below average for this time of year. Into the start of next week, we see temperatures grow closer to the normal. The mercury will gradually rise into the 60’s with a possible sprinkle Sunday before seeing a mix of sun and clouds Monday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: A mix of clouds with a chance of showers in the evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 50’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: Overcast skies with showers. A chance of a flurry is possible during the early morning hours Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30’s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Plan on seeing a flurry or sprinkle during the morning, then watch for clouds to break in the afternoon gradually. Highs will rise into the low to mid 50’s during the afternoon.

Thursday: Anticipate partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday: More clouds will be about skies with highs in the low to mid 50’s. A shower will come late in the day.

Saturday: Overcast skies with showers in the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Sunday: Broken clouds with a possible sprinkle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen