A mix of clouds with a few showers over the weekend

Friday evening will come with a chance of isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Most will remain below severe limits, but a cell may flare up now and again. Most of the severe weather will be to our northwest and northeast. Areas to the northwest are along a line of a cold front that will come on Saturday for us.

To our northeast, Tropical Storm Fay continues to cause flooding on eastern shoreline extending from Ocean City, Md. to New York City, Ny. Flooding extends as far inland to Philadelphia, Pa. and Wilmington, Del. Fay’s path may lead to flooding in parts of Upstate New York along with Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

Our weekend will come with isolated pop-ups were most of us stay dry. We will have another opportunity to see rain Sunday into Monday. Sunday will come with sunshine, however, begin watching for showers during the late afternoon and evening.

While the majority of Monday’s precipitation will be in the morning, there does exist a summertime’s chance of showers, but I think most of us will see a few extra clouds rather than rain as the cold front pushes through during the morning. Hopefully, Sunday into Monday, we will see at least a half-inch of rain.

The rest of next week comes with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90’s. We will have to observe the heat, especially on Thursday and Friday as highs look to be in the top 90’s. I would not be surprised to see a 100 in a spot or two, but the main story will be the heat index. The high air temperatures, along with the most uncomfortable dewpoint readings will cause heat indices into the low to mid 100’s! Do be sure to keep hydrated and shaded from the heat, especially on these days. Extreme heat is the deadliest form of weather.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a possible rumble of thunder. Lows will be in the low to mid 70’s. Winds will be out of the east at five mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of thundershowers in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs will low to mid 90’s.

Monday: Plan for partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s.

Wednesday: Plenty of sunshine along with highs in the low to mid 90’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers late. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Heat index values will be as high as 105.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated thundershower possible. Highs will be in the upper 90’s and low 100’s. A heat index of 100 to 105 is likely.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen