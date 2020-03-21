A mix of clouds Sunday before rain Monday

A mix of clouds will enter into the picture on Sunday. Highs will be near the average for this time of year, but temperatures will gradually be on the rise as we head into this week going up into the 60’s and 70’s by the end of the week.

We are likely to start our week with showers. These clouds and rainfall keep our temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. Places in higher elevations may see wintry precipitation accumulate on grassy surfaces. Accumulations will be light, if any. For us here in the valleys, we will mostly see rain with a flurry mixing in briefly, but we will see mostly rain here and the metro.

Clouds will linger on Tuesday with more rain Wednesday. This week may produce 1-2 inches of rain with another chance to come Friday. The highest chance of rain this week will occur during the first half of the week.

Temperatures will rise into the 60’s and 70’s late week. With temperatures rising between Friday and Saturday’s high suggests a slight chance of a storm along with showers. The question remains on how this will impact temperatures next Sunday. Stay tuned!

Here is a look at your 7-day:

Tonight: A few clouds with lows falling into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 50’s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph becoming southeast overnight with gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday: Overcast skies with rain likely. A slight mix is possible in the morning, but all accumulations will be on grassy surfaces. The odds of this probability are for the mountains to the west. We may see a snowflake or frozen precip briefly in the valley, but we will see mostly rainfall.

Tuesday: Expect mostly cloudy skies with a leftover sprinkle. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Wednesday: More rainfall is possible with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Thursday: Broken clouds with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Saturday: Clouds with a chance of rain and a slight chance of a storm. Highs will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Stay safe. Stay well!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen