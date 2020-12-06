A mix of clouds Monday with a few flurries

A few extra clouds may come overnight and into Monday. We could see a few flurries across the area with light snow south of I-66. Little to no accumulation likely. It may, however, get us into the holiday spirit even on a Monday back to work.

Morning lows will be quite chilly. Over the next two nights, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. While we rise into the 40s on Monday, areas in higher elevations may stay in the 30s! It will be very frigid up in the mountains! If you prefer warmer weather, we will have the opportunity for that late week.

Speaking of late week, we are watching for some light rainfall late Saturday into Sunday. We will have to wait and see what that does to the temperatures as we head into the following week!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: