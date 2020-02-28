A mix of clouds for Friday before sunnier skies for the weekend

Cold front brings colder temperatures for Saturday with highs only in the 30's!

Good morning everyone, and happy Friday! We have a few extra clouds coming in for the day as a secondary cold front moves into the region. This front will have enough lifting for a few flurries as it passes or a few sprinkles, depending on where you are, but overall, the system will be mainly dry.

The cold front to come on Friday will reinforce colder temperatures on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s to start your weekend, but changes begin to come into the picture as we head into Sunday. Southerly flow kicks back up and warms our temperatures into the 40’s and 50’s!

We may see rain to start your next work week. A few showers are possible Monday, but a better chance for rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday. We may even see a rumble of thunder Wednesday as the front passes.

The weather scenario on Tuesday and Wednesday looks similar to the storms we had the other day. This system, however, may have a bit more energy as it feeds on the warm temperatures from the southland before it moves up into the Mid-Atlantic. Stay tuned for the latest weather information!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 40’s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday night: Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 20’s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

Monday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tuesday: Looking for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Wednesday: Overcast skies with rain likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with an early shower with highs in the mid to upper 40’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen