A milder trend continues into Monday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Our temperatures won’t be as cold tonight but we’re still going to be near freezing throughout the region. Clouds will continue to build overnight and winds pick up out of the south at 5-9 mph. We remain mostly cloudy on Monday as temperatures rise into the 50’s. Mainly a dry day with a chance of spot showers in the western mountain regions as the front pushes through. On Tuesday, the high pressure behind the front will give us mostly sunny skies as it brings colder air. Our high temperatures will only be in the 30’s. We’ll have gusty winds from the NW 8-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The next system arrives on New Year’s Eve bringing showers on Thursday with heavier rain throughout Friday. Temperatures both days will be into the 50’s and some areas could see 60’s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increasing overnight. Winds South 5-8 mph. Lows will be in the 30’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs will be into the 50’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, colder, and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 30’s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy, milder, with showers developing. Highs will be in the 50’s.

Friday: Periods of rain early and then a chance of showers late. Highs will be in the 50’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the 40’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 40’s.

Enjoy your week!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro