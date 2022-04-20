Good Wednesday! After a sunny day, clouds will roll back into the region overnight ahead of a weak cold front moving in from the west. With a south wind and increasing cloud cover, temperatures will stay warmer than on preceding nights, with lows in the 40s. A decaying cold front will bring a few stray showers, but many people will remain dry. Temperatures will continue to climb, as the thermometer will peak into the mid-upper 60s, with 50s over the mountains. Thursday night skies will begin to clear out and winds go light, there may be some patchy fog that develops in spots. Friday is looking to be stellar, with plenty of sunshine and even warmer temperatures, some 10-15 degrees warmer, maxing out in the 70s. Heading into the weekend, our weather looks to be fairly quiet. Saturday, variably cloudy skies are in the forecast and Sunday will be mostly sunny and very warm! The next chance for showers will arrive with a cold front Monday night into Tuesday. This cold front is a little stronger than this week’s front, so expect slightly cooler temperatures in its wake.

Here’s a look ahead to your hour-by-hour forecast tonight into Thursday. Clouds will make a return and so may a few showers. Tonight Scott Sumner’s full forecast on WDVM will highlight how much rain could be seen in your neighborhood.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows range between 39 to 47 degrees.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, breezy with a few rain showers. Highs in the 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and milder. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and very mild. Highs around 80 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny with PM showers. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler temperatures. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Scott Sumner